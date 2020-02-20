Left Menu
Development News Edition

China objects to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh; India dismisses claims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:53 IST
China objects to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh; India dismisses claims
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BJP4India)

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, on Thursday objected to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit there to attend the Statehood Day, saying it violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust", prompting India to dismiss the claims. Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh and attended the 34th Statehood Day function and launched a number of projects related to industry and roads.

In New Delhi, when asked about China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's consistent position has been that the state is its integral and inalienable part. Objecting to visit Arunachal Pradesh by an Indian leader does not stand to reason, he said.

China routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its claims over it. "China's position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China's Tibet region, is consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told an online media briefing here on Thursday while replying to a question on Shah's visit.

"The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician's visit to the southern part of China's Tibet region as it violated China's territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement," he said. "The Chinese side urges the Indian side to stop taking any action that may further complicate the border issue and take concrete actions to uphold peace and tranquillity of the border area," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Southern Tibet and the two countries have so far held 22 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the border dispute.

On February 20, Arunachal Pradesh became a full state from union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

HTC VIVE Unveils Complete VIVE Cosmos Series

&#160;HTC VIVE is Changing the Face of VR with its most versatile virtual reality VR product line-up ever. Today, HTC introduced the complete VIVE Cosmos Series with three new products and three new modular faceplates that expand the functi...

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Sameer enter quarterfinals, Srikanth loses

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal secured a straight game win over Ukraines Maria Ulitina to storm into the womens singles quarterfinals of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters here on Thursday. Saina, who is facing a race ag...

Woman's body stuffed in sack found in Greater Noida

An unidentified womans body was found stuffed in a sack in Greater Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting that she was killed elsewhere and later dumped in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The body was found in the bushes along the Ya...

Railway employees can now see data related to their service on mobile app

All railway employees can now see the data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes, if required, on an integrated mobile application. The mobile application -- HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020