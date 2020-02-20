Russia accuses Turkey of shelling to help militants fighting Syrian army - agencies

Russia's defence ministry accused Turkey on Thursday of providing artillery support to militants fighting Syrian government forces and said militants briefly broke through government defences in Idlib, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's air force carried out strikes on the pro-Turkish militants who burst through Syrian government positions in two areas of Idlib province, allowing the Syrian army to repel the attacks, the ministry was cited as saying.

The Russian ministry's comments were reported by the RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

