Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth. Both discussed sustainable infrastructure to improve the lives of people in India and Sweden.

"Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji met Swedish Minister for InfrastructureTomas Eneroth in a bilateral meeting today. They exchanged ideas on sustainable infrastructure to improve lives in both countries," Gadkari's office said in a tweet. On Wednesday, the Union Minister had interacted with the team of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute in Stockholm.

Gadkari is in Sweden to attend the '3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety 2020' in Stockholm. (ANI)

