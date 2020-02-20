Avalanche on Svalbard Arctic archipelago kills two Germans

Two Germans were killed on Thursday when an avalanche hit a glacier in the western part of the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norwegian news agency NTB said. The two were part of a guided group travelling with a Russian tourist company, the office of the governor of Svalbard said on its website.

The avalanche occurred in the area around Fridtjofbreen, about 60 km (40 miles) west of Longyearbyen, the biggest settlement on the archipelago. A helicopter with rescue personnel and an avalanche dog were sent to the scene, the governor's office said.

