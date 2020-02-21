Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I take it personally': Berlinale stars' vent anger over German race killings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 02:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 02:48 IST
'I take it personally': Berlinale stars' vent anger over German race killings
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@berlinale)

The racist killings of nine people in a German town cast a shadow over the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, where a minute's silence was held to commemorate the victims, and stars who will feature in the festival spoke out.

Filmmakers, some from Germany's minority communities, expressed their shock over the attacks at the Berlinale, seen as the most political of the major film festivals and traditional champion of arthouse movies and progressive causes. The attacker, who shot dead people in shisha bars in the central German town of Hanau late on Wednesday before killing his mother and himself, published a manifesto online strewn with conspiracy theories and racist views, prosecutors said.

The attack, at least five of whose victims were Turkish nationals, followed another by a far-right gunman on an eastern city's synagogue, when two people were killed. Burhan Qurbani, director of "Berlin Alexanderplatz", a retelling of a German novel of social exclusion from the 1920s that premieres on Wednesday, talked in an interview of his fear that such attacks could become 'normal'.

Born in Germany to Afghan refugees, Qurbani retells Alexander Doeblin's novel with an African refugee as the central character instead of the novel's freshly released, disoriented prisoner. "Yesterday there was a massacre," said Qurbani, who has close family ties to Hanau. "It's not normal in Germany, and I hope it's not going to become normal. Our history should teach us that we can't allow nationalist, racist and xenophobic elements to define our image."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2015 to allow in over a million refugees, mainly people displaced by Syria's civil war, transformed German politics, fueled the rise of a far-right party and prompted soul-searching over whether the country could live up its commitments to asylum and human rights. "As a refugee you not only lose your home, you are leaving your language, your confidence, your family, the feeling of being secure: that is human dignity to me," Qurbani said, reflecting the views of the many people who had lauded Merkel's decision.

Melika Foroutan, Iranian-German star of "Pari", which premiers on Tuesday and tells the story of an Iranian mother seeking her vanished migrant son on the teeming streets of Athens, urged more social engagement from her compatriots. "Today is not a good day," she said in an interview. "I have a nephew who also goes to shisha bars. It could have been him... I take this attack personally, and I think all democrats in Germany should take this attack personally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-Coronavirus fears create ghost town in South Korea after church 'super-spreader'

The streets of South Koreas fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the new coronavirus in what authorities described as a super-spreading event at a church. The deserted...

UPDATE 1-Twitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures

Twitter Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly colored labels under those tweets.NBC ...

Spotlight turns to Goldman Sachs after Morgan Stanley deal

For months, the watercooler chatter around big Wall Street banks focused on whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc would finally pursue a major deal. Instead, Goldmans top rival beat it to the punch. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley said it plans to ac...

Ukrainians hurl stones at evacuees from China

Novi Sanzhary Ukraine, Feb 21 AP Ukraines effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak plunged into chaos Thursday as local residents opposing the move hurled stones at the evacuees and engaged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020