Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel confirms first coronavirus case in cruise ship returnee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:28 IST
Israel confirms first coronavirus case in cruise ship returnee

Jerusalem Feb 21 (AFP) Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess. "One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ship in Japan tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry's central laboratory," a ministry statement said.

A total of 15 Israelis were among the passengers quarantined on board the Diamond Princess, of whom 11 have flown home. The others all tested negative for the virus.

The returning Israelis had all been placed in quarantine for 14 days at the Sheba Hospital in the central town of Tel Hashomer. At the start of the month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was "inevitable" that the COVID-19 outbreak which began in China would reach Israel.

He urged health authorities to focus on developing a vaccine. In late January, the government banned all flights from China from landing in Israel.

This month it also began refusing entry to foreign nationals who had visited Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore or Thailand over the past two weeks. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

Dublins Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational a...

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

Kabul, Feb 21 AFP A week-long reduction in violence between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the possible signing of a deal between Washington and the insurgents. If th...

UPDATE 1-Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship Scarlet Lady on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will outweigh any fears around coronavirus. Despite t...

Kalinga Stadium to host India's FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Indias return leg FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against defending champions Qatar next month will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Friday. Yes, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020