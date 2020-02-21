Terrorism financing watchdog reinstates sanctions against Iran

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reinstated sanctions against Iran on Friday, saying it has not taken sufficient measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.

In a statement issued after a meeting in Paris, the financial crime watchdog announced it was lifting a sanctions suspension granted in 2016 to give Iran time to adhere to international norms.

