7 charged in Vietnam in deaths of 39 migrants in England

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:51 IST
7 charged in Vietnam in deaths of 39 migrants in England

Hanoi, Feb 21 (AP) Police in Vietnam have charged seven people in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated trailer near London last October, state media said. The official Vietnam News Agency said the suspects were charged with organising and brokering illegal emigration.

It said an investigation showed they had helped 67 people travel illegally to European countries to work. Vietnamese police also asked the government to seek Interpol's help in issuing a “Red Notice” for the arrest of one of the suspects who is living in China, the news agency reported Thursday.

It said the investigation of the case was continuing. The bodies of 39 people were found October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and were between the ages of 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their transit to England. Police say they died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

Several people, including the driver of the truck, have been charged in England with manslaughter or assisting in illegal immigration. (AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

