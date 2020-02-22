Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sansaba
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 01:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 00:59 IST
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man fatally stabbed three people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city early Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, police said. Sheriff's deputies in San Saba, a community of about 3,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north-west of Austin, received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a 18-year-old woman who said she was one of four people stabbed inside a home, said Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and the girl dead, Washko said. He could not provide the names of the victims or the 22-year-old suspect. He also said it's unclear how they are connected and that no motive is known at this point. The Texas Rangers were investigating. The girl was a seventh-grade student at a local school, which was open and offering counseling said San Saba Independent School District Superintendent Wayne Kelly.

"It's hit us pretty hard, " Kelly said. "When there are only 200 kids in the junior high they tend to know each other." Kelly described the stabbings as a "domestic situation" but said he could not elaborate. He declined to name the student. Moments after the stabbings, Washko said, the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the victims. Police gave chase and followed him for 20 miles (32 kilometers) into the city of Goldthwaite, where he crashed into the wall of a senior citizen center and was arrested, he said. No one, including the suspect, was injured in the crash.

Washko said the 22-year-old was being held Friday in the Mills County jail but it's not yet clear what charges he faces. The Mills County's sheriff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The woman who survived the stabbing was hospitalized in critical condition, Washko said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Big trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip-U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India is not expected to result in an annoucement of a deal to restore Indias U.S. trade preferences because the concerns that led to their suspension have not been resolved, a senior Trump administrati...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on tho...

UPDATE 3-Global watchdog places Iran on terrorism financing blacklist

The global dirty money watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms, a move that will deepen the countrys isolation from financial markets. The decision came aft...

Tennis-S.African Anderson has second knee operation in five months

South Africas former world number five Kevin Anderson said on Friday he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Anderson, who missed the second half of the 2019 season to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020