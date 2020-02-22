'Great!': Trump lauds Bollywood gay rom-com 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday lauded the release of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' -- Bollywood film that features a gay male lead character. "Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"

The film, which is a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man who clashes with his conservative parents over his boyfriend.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message hit the theatres on Friday. Trump's tweet came ahead of his maiden visit to India on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

