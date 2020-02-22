Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry and Meghan to stop using 'royal' brand

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 04:29 IST
Harry and Meghan to stop using 'royal' brand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the "Sussex Royal" label when they begin their new life outside the royal inner circle in the spring, their spokeswoman said Friday. The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020," said the spokeswoman. They will also not use the name for their new non-profit organization, due to be announced in the coming months, she added.

The couple currently uses the name for their popular Instagram account and a website set up after their shock announcement. They also have made dozens of trademark applications for various products. They announced on Wednesday that their new life will begin on April 1, when they will give up their office at Buckingham Palace -- the queen's London residence.

Harry, the 35-year-old second son of the heir apparent Prince Charles, will remain sixth in line to the throne, with no change in the line of succession. The former army officer will also keep his military ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader in the army, navy and air force, the spokeswoman announced.

He and Meghan, 38, will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have been living in a luxury mansion on Canada's Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie since the New Year.

Harry and Meghan first used the Sussex Royal name when they created their own household following a split from brother Prince William.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Rooney scores in 500th league game as Derby draw with Fulham

London, Feb 22 AFP Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby. Former Manchester United star Rooney, the Engl...

UPDATE 2-'Not good enough' Warren says of Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreement pledge

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they cho...

World News Roundup: Iranians vote in parliamentary election; Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Iranians vote in parliamentary election, hardliners set to cement gripHardliners loyal to Irans supreme leader are likely to sweep a parliamentary election on Friday that will cement their...

Venezuela's Rojas sets new indoor women's triple jump world record

Madrid, Feb 22 AFP Venezuelas Yulimar Rojas set a new indoor womens triple jump world record of 15.43m at a meeting in Madrid. The 24-year-old world champion bettered the previous world record of 15.36m set by Russias Tatyana Lebedeva in Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020