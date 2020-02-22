Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for two days

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 10:52 IST
Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for two days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese officials confirmed four new coronavirus infections on Saturday as the number of cases outside of China continued to climb. One of the new cases is a woman in her 60s who is a junior high school teacher in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to a prefectural government official.

The woman first showed symptoms on Feb. 12 and was hospitalised on Feb. 19, according to media. She went to work while she had symptoms, so the local government will close her school for two days from Feb. 25. The second case was a woman in her 30s, also in Chiba prefecture, who has been hospitalised but is not showing any symptoms, the prefectural government official said.

There is no relationship between the two women and it is uncertain how either of them got the virus, the official said. Two more cases, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, were also confirmed in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan.

In Japan, 99 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China. Over 600 cases have also been reported on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off Yokohama for more than two weeks. Two elderly passengers died, taking the total of domestic deaths in Japan from the virus to three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Aeroflot Open: Subramaniyam posts creditable win; Sethuraman held to draw

Bharath Subramaniyam registered a creditable win while S P Sethuraman was held to a draw as the Indian duo shared the joint second spot with two others after three rounds in the A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Azervbaijans R...

UPDATE 1-State TV reports Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus, official denies report

An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV. But the...

Williamson shines as NZ take lead over India on day two of first Test

Kane Williamsons knock of 89 runs allowed New Zealand to take a lead of 51 runs over India on day two of the ongoing first Test here at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After bundling out India for 165, New Zealand ended the day at 2165.New...

SC interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with protesters

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran on Saturday arrived at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with the anti-CAA protesters here. The Saturday visit of the interlocutor is the fourth in the last four days.On Friday, the inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020