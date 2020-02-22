We will fight together against diseases and disaster: SADC

Expressing solidarity against the disasters and epidemic diseases in the region, 13 member nations of SADC have decided to collaborate and fight unitedly. These commitments were made in a meeting convened in the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The adverse effects of disaster were huge and did not only affect the member nations in terms of financial costs but also in a psychological manner," said Jenista Joachim Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the Committee of Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management. "Disasters were a huge burden on the region, which already is in need of funding to improve on its healthcare, education, clean and safe water, agriculture, education, infrastructure development and investment in various economic and social domains," she added. Mhagama also informed that the SADC was developing robust strategies for identifying and alerting them to new danger indicators as they begin to emerge. The meeting was attended by 13 nations including Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Cango, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Besides the diseases and crop-pests fast spreading in the region, the SADC also discussed droughts, cyclones, and floods that have led to the loss of lives, livelihoods, damage to property and destruction of infrastructure across the region. The preparations and cure of diseases such as Anthrax, Foot & Mouth, Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, and the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza that contribute to the deteriorating food security situation were also discussed.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar emphasized the importance of implementing regional strategies including the Regional Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund 2016 – 2030. The Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, pointed out that over the past few months, the region has been confronted by several significant and devastation disaster events that claimed a lot of lives. The ministers also expressed solidarity with the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania for the loss of lives of over 40 people and the damages to property and infrastructure following torrential rains and floods that also displaced over 15000 people and leaving over 8000 that required temporary shelter.

