Left Menu
Development News Edition

We will fight together against diseases and disaster: SADC

The 13 member countries of Southern African Development Community (SADC) on February 21 discussed disaster risks and its management in the region including Ebola, Corona Virus, Lucas and Fall Armyworm (FAW).

We will fight together against diseases and disaster: SADC
SADC Tanzania Meeting group photo Image Credit: DADC

Expressing solidarity against the disasters and epidemic diseases in the region, 13 member nations of SADC have decided to collaborate and fight unitedly. These commitments were made in a meeting convened in the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The adverse effects of disaster were huge and did not only affect the member nations in terms of financial costs but also in a psychological manner," said Jenista Joachim Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the Committee of Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management. "Disasters were a huge burden on the region, which already is in need of funding to improve on its healthcare, education, clean and safe water, agriculture, education, infrastructure development and investment in various economic and social domains," she added. Mhagama also informed that the SADC was developing robust strategies for identifying and alerting them to new danger indicators as they begin to emerge. The meeting was attended by 13 nations including Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Cango, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Besides the diseases and crop-pests fast spreading in the region, the SADC also discussed droughts, cyclones, and floods that have led to the loss of lives, livelihoods, damage to property and destruction of infrastructure across the region. The preparations and cure of diseases such as Anthrax, Foot & Mouth, Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, and the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza that contribute to the deteriorating food security situation were also discussed.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar emphasized the importance of implementing regional strategies including the Regional Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund 2016 – 2030. The Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, pointed out that over the past few months, the region has been confronted by several significant and devastation disaster events that claimed a lot of lives. The ministers also expressed solidarity with the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania for the loss of lives of over 40 people and the damages to property and infrastructure following torrential rains and floods that also displaced over 15000 people and leaving over 8000 that required temporary shelter.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Macron tells farmers he'll fight for EU budget, wine tariff relief

President Emmanuel Macron told farmers on Saturday that France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after EU budget discussions ended in deadlock, while also promising compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. ta...

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center

Brazils famed Carnival kicked off in earnest on Saturday, as millions of scantily-clad revelers poured into the streets, many of whom took the opportunity to parody or otherwise comment on the nations deeply polarized political climate.Sinc...

France's Macron says "intolerable" rights violations taking place in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday intolerable human rights violations were taking place in Cameroon, a week after 22 people were killed by gunmen in military fatigues in a village at the heart of a separatist insurgency. Mac...

Panel on Assam Accord to formally submit report to state govt on Feb 25

The High Level Committee on Implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will formally submit its report to the Assam government on February 25, senior state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The committee, which is headed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020