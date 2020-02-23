Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Now to end 'long suffering': South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 01:42 IST
UPDATE 3-Now to end 'long suffering': South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president
Kiir expressed optimism at the ceremony, despite huge challenges: former fighters have still not been integrated into a single security force, more than half of South Sudan's citizens depend on food aid, and extreme corruption is rampant. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as South Sudan's first vice president on Saturday as part of a unity government with his former adversary President Salva Kiir, a tentative step towards peace after years of civil war ravaged the oil-rich yet impoverished nation. Kiir expressed optimism at the ceremony, despite huge challenges: former fighters have still not been integrated into a single security force, more than half of South Sudan's citizens depend on food aid, and extreme corruption is rampant.

Kiir and Machar had twice pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity after signing a peace accord in 2018. The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Fighting was characterized by ethnic cleansing and extreme sexual violence on all sides. On Saturday, officials promised those times were over. Machar looked dapper in a suit and red tie as he stood next to his wife Angelina Teny and took the oath of office in front of Kiir. Afterward, Machar shook Kiir's hand, smiled and hugged the president.

"This action signifies the end to the war," Kiir told the gathering of dignitaries and journalists. "Peace has come and it has come to stay ... My brother Dr. Machar and I are now partners in the peace agreement." South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but descended into fighting two years later when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital, sparking the massacre of hundreds of civilians in Juba from Machar's Nuer ethnic group and a spiral of brutal ethnic violence and revenge killings.

"I want to assure you (the people of South Sudan) that we will work collectively to end your long-suffering," Machar said at the ceremony. It was unclear until Thursday, when the two men issued a statement, whether the unity government would even be formed this week. Benchmarks laid out in the peace agreement have not been met, with the government blaming a shortage of funds for being unable to disarm, retrain and integrate former combatants.

Three other vice presidents ranking below Machar were also sworn in at Saturday's ceremony. The cabinet was dissolved on Friday but new appointments were not announced.

'ENORMOUS CHALLENGES' REMAIN

Forming the unity government is a significant step, Peter Martell, who wrote a history of South Sudan, told Reuters. "But creating peace is more than just about forming a government. The country has been wracked by civil war, enormous challenges still remain," he said.

The army still needs to be unified and militia groups who did not sign the peace deal reigned in, Martell added. The return of refugees and economic reforms are also critical to lasting peace, said James Okuk, a senior researcher at the Juba-based Center for Strategic and Policy Studies.

"Every citizen is expecting that this should be a serious government," he said. South Sudan is almost entirely dependent on oil for revenues, but its wealth has been squandered and its facilities damaged. Output currently stands at 180,000 barrels per day, down from a peak of 250,000 bpd before the outbreak of the conflict in 2013.

Most children do not attend school and only around a third of the population can read, according to the United Nations. Peace remains extremely fragile, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said in a report on Thursday, noting that militias are still being armed and civilians deliberately starved.

The new government must quickly set out a human rights agenda, said a statement from Jehanne Henry, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch. That includes "reforming the abusive national security service, freeing abducted civilians held by armed groups, and establishing a hybrid war crimes court in partnership with the African Union".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique - sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the worlds financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.Fi...

S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

Juba, Feb 23 AFP South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by war. President Salva Kiir hailed the official ...

UPDATE 3-Macron vows to defend French farmers, fishermen in uncertain year

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to safeguard European farm subsidies, secure compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. tariffs and defend fishermen in talks with Britain, as Frances farming world faces an uncertain y...

Troops at home of Togo opposition candidate as presidential polls close

Lome, Feb 23 AFP The home of a key Togo opposition candidate was surrounded by security forces just hours after polls closed Saturday in elections widely expected to see President Faure Gnassingbe claim a fourth term in power. Troops could ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020