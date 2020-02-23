Left Menu
Turkey says seven killed after quake on Iran border

  Istanbul
  23-02-2020 14:37 IST
  23-02-2020 14:35 IST
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday that seven people including three children were killed in eastern Turkey after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighboring Iran, the official Anadolu news agency reported. Five people were injured and taken to hospital, Soylu said, adding that other people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," he said. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometers from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of six kilometers, according to Tehran University's Seismological Centre. It injured at least 25 people and damaged a number of houses in four villages of Iran's West Azerbaijan province, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, told AFP.

Anadolu said the quake caused damage in several villages in neighboring Van province. The province was struck earlier this month by two avalanches which killed 41 people.

