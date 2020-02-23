Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 15:19 IST
Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Sunday confirmed the first case of a former Japanese passenger of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship testing positive for the disease after initially receiving a clean bill of health.

More than 20 foreigners evacuated from the ship have also tested positive after returning home. The cases raise questions about the effectiveness of the quarantine on board the ship and fears for the nearly 1,000 former passengers allowed to move freely around Japan.

The woman in her 60s returned to her home in Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo by train after disembarking the Diamond Princess Wednesday, but she developed a fever and tested positive on Saturday, a local official told AFP. Further fuelling criticism of the Japanese government measures, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato was forced to apologize after it emerged that 23 passengers were released without even being tested during the quarantine for the virus that has affected more than 130 in Japan.

"There has been a judgment that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, but it has now become clear that those people can turn positive," Tochigi governor Tomokazu Fukuda told reporters, urging "additional measures" to contain the spread. From Wednesday, Japanese authorities allowed passengers who had been in quarantine on board since February 5, tested negative, and showed no symptoms, to disembark, recommending only they limit trips outside and wear a mask in public.

Around 970 passengers were released under these conditions, according to local media. A further 100 former passengers, who had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, have disembarked for quarantine on land.

Still left on the ship are some foreigners waiting for special charter flights home and some 1,000 crewmembers -- most of whom were not placed in isolation as they were needed to operate the Diamond Princess. Critics suspect they were inadvertently spreading the virus throughout the ship, which saw more than 600 cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

Kato has defended Japan's on-board quarantine, telling a TV program Saturday there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 people at once. Separately, Japan has confirmed at least 132 cases of infection including returnees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new virus, but how people got infected was not clear in some cases.

Amid lingering fears over the spread of the virus, the popular Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, featuring the works of Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki, said Sunday it would close from Tuesday through March 17. Many countries evacuated their citizens from the ship, suggesting they had doubts about the effectiveness of the quarantine.

Seven Australians later tested positive for the virus after being placed in quarantine on home soil. Meanwhile, 18 repatriated Americans and one Israeli who returned home from the ship have tested positive, authorities from the two countries announced Friday.

Kato has said those who were repatriated included people who would not be permitted to disembark if they had stayed in Japan, because their test results were not available yet or because they tested positive or they had close contact with the infected. However, infectious diseases specialist Kentaro Iwata has said the situation on the ship was "completely chaotic" and violated quarantine procedures, in blunt criticism rarely seen in Japanese officialdom.

The Kobe University professor later said he had heard from a colleague on board that quarantine procedures had improved, but still recommended that all those disembarking the ship should be monitored for at least 14 days and should avoid contact with others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-S.Korea on highest alert against coronavirus as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five.More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeaste...

Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US president

With the hype around Donald Trumps maiden visit to India as US President reaching a crescendo, heres a trip down the memory lane on tours by previous American presidents. It all began about 60 years ago when Dwight D Eisenhower became the f...

Quake in Iran kills eight in neighbouring Turkey

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran on Sunday killed at least eight people in neighboring Turkey and injured dozens more on both sides of the border, authorities said. We lost eight of our citizens, including three children, Tu...

Dedicated freight corridor to bring down charges by 50 pc

Dedicated freight corridor is expected to bring down the freight charges by 50 per cent when it will become operational in 2021, a top DFCCIL official has said. Dedicated freight corridor project is part of the Golden Quadrilateral connecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020