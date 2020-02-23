Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom.

"The virus came from China to Qom city. A merchant from Qom, who died of the virus, used to travel regularly to China ... Flights were suspended between the two countries but he used indirect flights," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said. He urged people to avoid traveling to Qom, a major destination for Shi'ite pilgrims 120 km (75 miles) south of Tehran.

"Obviously we do not recommend trips to Qom or any other holy Shi'ite cities in Iran," Namaki said on state television. Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced the 15 new cases earlier on Sunday: "So far, we have 43 infected cases and the death toll is eight."

Eight of the new infections were in Qom, where authorities have closed schools and religious seminaries. In Tehran and some other cities, schools have been shut until Tuesday. In other moves against the virus, Turkey closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan suspended air and road travel to and from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

As world changes, judiciary needs to keep pace with change in expectations: Justice Kaul

Just as the world is changing, the judiciary has to keep pace with the change in the expectations of society and needs of the vulnerable while also playing the role of a powerful, stabilising and moderating influence, Justice Sanjay Kishan ...

Cops, friend thwart suicide attempt by Kolkata man

Timely intervention by the Kolkata Police and a friend saved the life of a city man whowent live on Facebook to give updates of his suicide attempt early on Sunday.Sources in the Kolkata Police said the 30-year-old man, a resident of Garfa ...

Girl ends life after being raped in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Sunday after being raped by a man in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, the police said. The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields in an area under the Halena police station limits...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020