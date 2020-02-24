Israel claims air strikes on Islamic Jihad near Syrian capital Damascus: army

The Israeli army carried out airs trikes against Islamic Jihad in Syria on Sunday in response to rocket fire from Gaza, it announced. A statement said Israeli "fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror targets south of Damascus, as well as dozens of Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," in response to more than 20 rockets and mortars fired from the Palestinian enclave throughout the day.

