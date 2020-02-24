Wuhan reverses quarantine relaxation: official

Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have allowed some people to leave the quarantined city at the center of China's deadly virus epidemic.

The city government said in a statement that the previous announcement had been made by a traffic prevention and control group "without the consent" of the local leadership, and was now "declared invalid".

