Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by four to 12: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:20 IST
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by four to 12: report

Tehran, Feb 24 (AFP) Four more people have died of coronavirus in Iran, a spokesman for parliament said on Monday, bringing to 12 the country's overall death toll from the outbreak.

"The minister of health announced the deaths of 12 people and 47 cases of infection in the country," Assadollah Abbassi was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA after a closed session of parliament. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh congratulates IAF, CISF contingents for best marching

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh presented trophies of best marching contingents for Republic Day Parade 2020, here today. The Indian Air Force IAF contingent was adjudged the best among the three Services. Air Marshal M S G Menon and Fligh...

UPDATE 1-China's local govt finances to suffer 'interim' impact due to virus

Chinas local governments will suffer an interim impact on fiscal revenue and expenditure from the virus epidemic that the country has so far allocated 99.5 billion yuan 14.16 billion to fight, a finance ministry official said on Monday.The ...

BTS says new album tells of conquering doubts and fears

The young stars in South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album dealt with how they overcame doubts and fears encountered since they burst on the K-Pop scene seven years ago.Having performed at the Grammy Awards in ...

Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here: President Donald Trump at Motera stadium

Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here President Donald Trump at Motera stadium....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020