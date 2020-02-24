Iran nuclear deal commission to meet Wednesday in Vienna
The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EU's diplomatic service announced after Britain, France, and Germany launched a dispute process.
The meeting comes as the European parties try to find a way to persuade Iran to come back into line with the deal after Tehran made a series of steps away in protest at the US pulling out and reimposing sanctions.
