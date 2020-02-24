Turkish Airlines cancels flights to four Iranian cities

Turkish Airlines has canceled its flights to four Iranian cities and decreased the frequency of flights to Tehran until Feb. 27, the company said on Monday.

The company said it canceled flights to Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Shiraz until that date. It also decreased the frequency of Tehran flights to two per day.

Turkey has already closed its land border with Iran and halted incoming flights as a precaution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.