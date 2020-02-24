White House may seek $1 bln for coronavirus response -report

The White House could request close to $1 billion from U.S. lawmakers to help boost the nation's response to the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing three unnamed people briefed on the plan.

The White House's request may be sent to Congress in a few days, the newspaper reported.

