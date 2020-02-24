Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increasing numbers of older Baby Boomers are using marijuana -study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:30 IST
Increasing numbers of older Baby Boomers are using marijuana -study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In just four years, marijuana use grew by 75% among Americans aged 65 and older, according to a new study, and researchers expressed concern over a lack of information on the potential health implications.

The increase was most pronounced in women, those with higher incomes and more education, according to a report published on Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings continue a trend seen over the last decade, said the study's lead author, Benjamin Han, an assistant professor of geriatric medicine and palliative care at the New York University School of Medicine.

"Consider that not even 10 years ago 0.4% of adults 65 and older said they had used marijuana in the past year, and now it's 10 times that at 4%," Han said. The trend is concerning, Han said, because of the lack of research on the effects of cannabis on older people. Some prescription and even over-the-counter medicines, such as Benadryl, affect older people differently, he said.

It was not known whether the trend is tied to marijuana becoming legally available in a growing number of U.S. states, or if people had been using the drug for many years before turning 65. Although researchers initially suspected medical issues might have driven the rise in marijuana use among seniors, most appeared to be in relatively good health, Han said.

Researchers looked at four recent years of data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Among 14,896 respondents to the nationally representative survey who were 65 or older, marijuana use increased from 2.4% to 4.2% from 2015 through 2018. In men, the percentage rose from 3.6% to 4.2%, while for women it jumped from 1.5% to 2.9%. Among college-educated seniors, marijuana use over age 65 rose from 2.9% to 6.2%, and in those making $75,000 a year or more, from 2.4% to 5.5%.

The findings underscore the importance of monitoring marijuana use in this growing population, said Ziva Cooper, research director at the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, who was not involved with the study. "Without these data, we wouldn't know what was going on in this age group," she said. "It's the fastest-growing one and it's important to study."

It also points to the need for additional research. "You want to know about the frequency of use, what percentage are using daily, weekly, monthly, and what are the consequences of use in this age group," Cooper said. "Another question is are these people newly initiating use or are they ones who were smoking marijuana in the '60s and '70s and are going back to it now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick an...

UPDATE 8-Malaysia's Mahathir quits at 94 but agrees to stay as interim PM

Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as Malaysias prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil, but agreed to a request by the Southeast Asian nations king to stay on as interim premier until a successor is named. The re...

President Trump, Melania were touched by Taj Mahal's aura, emperor's love story, says tour guide

President Donald Trump and wife Melania were deeply touched by the aura of Taj Mahal -- built by an emperor in memory of his beloved wife, which is often hailed as a sign of eternal love -- and admired the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumta...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.Australia were stunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020