UK-EU proximity is not a reason to restrict trade - PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain's proximity to the European Union does not mean there is a need for trade restrictions between the two, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. Asked about commitments to ensure a 'level playing field' between Britain and the EU as part of a future trade relationship, the spokesman said:

"There are arrangements of fair and open competition in free trade deals that are proven to work, so there is no reason that our proximity to the EU should mean extra restrictions on trade." "Proximity is not the determining factor of other free trade agreements between other neighboring states with large economies," the spokesman added.

