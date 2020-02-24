Coronavirus epidemic has 'peaked and plateaued' in China: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus has "peaked" in China, where new cases have been declining since early February.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a mission of international experts determined that in China "the epidemic peaked and plateaued between the 23rd of January and the 2nd of February and has been declining steadily since then".

