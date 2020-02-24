Left Menu
Development News Edition

With mask and hashtags, Ukraine minister fights coronavirus rumours from quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:56 IST
With mask and hashtags, Ukraine minister fights coronavirus rumours from quarantine

When Ukraine Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska felt her messages about the coronavirus epidemic were not cutting through, she decided to join nearly 100 people in a quarantine facility to stop panic from spreading among the general public.

Ukraine has not recorded a single coronavirus case but the arrival last week of a planeload of evacuees from China, none of whom are believed to be infected, sparked violent protests outside the sanatorium where they were housed. Skaletska moved into the facility for the duration of their two-week quarantine. On Monday, wearing a mask and protective suit, she met the inmates, posting pictures on Facebook with the hashtag #IamnotafraidofthevirusIamwithyou.

Her decision has attracted both praise and criticism from people who called it a publicity stunt. While she did not expect them, Skaletska told Reuters the brickbats did not bother her. "If I let all this get into my head, I would not have been able to stand working in the ministry from the first week. There are bots, there are people who do not understand, they need somewhere to post their indignation," she said.

Last Thursday people in the town of Novi Sanzhary, where the sanatorium is located, clashed with police and hurled projectiles at a convoy of buses carrying the arrivals from China. Despite reassurances from the authorities, the protesters worried they could be infected and wanted the evacuees moved away.

While speaking to Reuters via Skype from the sanatorium, Skaletska got a call from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday evening. "Everything is OK, I am not crying anymore," she told Zelenskiy, after stress and lack of sleep in the aftermath of the protests had brought her to tears.

Moving to the sanatorium meant Skaletska missing her daughter's 10th birthday on Friday. "I called her in the evening, I said, 'Yaryna, I'm sorry, the state needed help, don't be jealous,'" Skaletska said. "She replied, 'I am jealous and, actually, the state will owe me.'" (Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic continues hot streak with opening win in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP ...

FACTBOX-Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict

Celebrities and activists welcomed the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein, the Academy Award-winning producer who had reigned as one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.A jury convicted Weinstein on Monday of sexual assault and t...

U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan...

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. (AFP) NSA

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. AFP NSA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020