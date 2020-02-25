Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey arrests captain of crashed Pegasus flight in Istanbul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:35 IST
Turkey arrests captain of crashed Pegasus flight in Istanbul
Representative Image Image Credit:

Turkish authorities have arrested the captain of a Pegasus Airlines plane that skidded off the runway and killed three people at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport this month, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

The Pegasus plane flying into Istanbul from the western coastal province of Izmir slipped off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after what officials said was a drop of 30 to 40 metres (98 to 131 ft).

The two pilots of the plane, a Boeing 737-86J, were each questioned following the crash, and Anadolu said on Monday that one of them, captain Mahmut Arslan, had been arrested. It did not give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Chicago trades away G Lehner, D Gustafsson

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly pulled off a pair of last-hour deals on Monday, the NHLs trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. An hour after the trade deadline passed, Lehn...

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as her 'everything'

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The Celebration of Life, held...

2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school

Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday. Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Depa...

UPDATE 11-Dozens hurt as car ploughs into German carnival parade

A German man ploughed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 30 people including children, police said, adding it was too early to say what his motive was. German prosecutors and police said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020