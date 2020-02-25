Italian games to be played in empty stadiums due to coronavirus: government

Rome, Feb 25 (AFP) Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced on Monday evening. "We have agreed to the holding of matches behind closed doors," said Vincenzo Spadafora after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The Europa League game between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Thursday and, most likely, six Serie A matches will be affected. (AFP) RDK

