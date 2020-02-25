Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot Pockets heiress faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:30 IST
Hot Pockets heiress faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

A California woman whose family's company created the microwavable snack Hot Pockets faces sentencing on Tuesday for paying $300,000 to people who helped her two daughters cheat on college entrance exams and helped one win admission to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

Michelle Janavs is set to appear in Boston federal court after admitting to taking part in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme to help her daughters gain an unfair advantage. Prosecutors are seeking 21 months in prison for Janavs, who pleaded guilty in October. Her lawyers argue Janavs deserves probation.

She is among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure the admission of their children to top schools. William "Rick" Singer, the consultant, pleaded guilty in March to charges he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and helped bribe sports coaches at universities to present his clients' children as fake athletic recruits.

The 36 parents charged since March 2019 include "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who is fighting the charges. Janavs is a former executive at Chef America Inc, a closely-held food manufacturer co-founded by her father that created the microwave snack line Hot Pockets before being sold to Nestle SA for $2.6 billion in 2002.

Prosecutors said Janavs paid Singer $100,000 to have an associate take the ACT entrance exam at a test center Singer controlled through bribery in place of her two daughters in order to inflate their scores. The associate was Mark Riddell, a counselor at a Florida private school who has pleaded guilty to taking SAT and ACT college entrance exams in place of Singer's clients' children or correcting their answers while acting as a test proctor.

Prosecutors said Janavs also agreed to pay $200,000 to facilitate the admission of one of her daughters at USC by bribing an athletics official at the school to designate her as a beach volleyball recruit. USC has since rescinded her daughter's admissions offer, according to Janavs' lawyers. In a letter to the court, Janavs apologized for her actions, saying she "caused harm to other students who have worked so hard to apply and gain admission in a fair fashion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates public helpline to tackle corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Public Service Messages on the toll-free number 14400 constituted specifically for the reduction of corruption. The toll-free citizen helpline number was launched...

Russia, Syria and Iran should do it: Trump on tackling radical Islamic terrorism.

Russia, Syria and Iran should do it Trump on tackling radical Islamic terrorism....

No progress in 2008 Malegaon blast trial: HC

In a trenchant observation, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday that there has not been anyeffective progress in the trial of 2008 Malegaon blast case where BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused.The HC also asked the National Investiga...

Panel on Clause 6 of Assam Accord suggests cut-off year for indigenous Assamese

A panel on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord on Tuesday submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, suggesting among other things a definition of who can be referred to as an Assamese and also a cut-off year for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020