Bahrain says 9 new cases of coronavirus registered

Bahrain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday nine further cases of the new coronavirus had been registered in the Gulf kingdom, bringing the total to 17.

The new cases were carried by Bahraini and Saudi nationals who arrived at Bahrain International Airport from Iran via Dubai or Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates before the country's civil aviation authority suspended flights from those cities.

