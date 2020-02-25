Bahrain says 9 new cases of coronavirus registered
Bahrain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday nine further cases of the new coronavirus had been registered in the Gulf kingdom, bringing the total to 17.
The new cases were carried by Bahraini and Saudi nationals who arrived at Bahrain International Airport from Iran via Dubai or Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates before the country's civil aviation authority suspended flights from those cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- Bahrain International Airport
- Saudi
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Dubai
- Sharjah
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani praises 'Thappad', Anubhav Sinha says would love show her the film
Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver
EXCLUSIVE-More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack- officials
France condemns Iran satellite launch, urges Tehran to respect obligations
Irani hits out at opposition for accusing Modi of partiality