Spain confirms new case of coronavirus in Catalonia - La Vanguardia
Spanish health authorities have identified a case of coronavirus in Catalonia on Tuesday, the first case in mainland Spain, according to the La Vanguardia newspaper.
The case is the country's fourth after three infected tourists from Germany, Italy and Britain were detected in the Canary Islands and in Mallorca.
