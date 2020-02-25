Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-German carnival crash driver 'seemed so satisfied' - eyewitness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:00 IST
UPDATE 1-German carnival crash driver 'seemed so satisfied' - eyewitness

An emergency responder who tried to remove the key from a car that had just careered into 60 people at a carnival parade on Monday described how the driver had attacked her, wearing an "empty and dead" expression.

Lea-Sophie Schloemer told Welt television she heard screams and jumped out of the way as the car ploughed through the crowd and then crashed in the town of Volkmarsen in western Germany, where at least 18 children were among the injured. When the car, a silver Mercedes-Benz, came to a halt, she ran up to it, opened the driver's door and attempted to take the key out of the ignition.

"Then he grabbed my hair and started to choke me and tried to start the car again, which he didn't manage to do," Schloemer said of the driver, adding that she recognised his car. Three local men then punched the driver to restrain him.

"He didn't say a word. He looked at you empty and dead and seemed so satisfied," she said. "It was really unnerving how satisfied he seemed." A friend pulled Schloemer away from the car and she administered first aid to two injured people, a child and an older woman.

"It wasn't an accident, nor was it an attack, but it was what he wanted," she said of the driver, who German media named as Maurice P. "I know just about everyone from Volkmarsen but he is not one of the original Volkmarsen folk," Schloemer said, adding that she believed he had moved to the town about two years ago. "One knows him by sight perhaps. But no more."

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after Monday's incident in Volkmarsen. The driver, detained on suspicion of attempted homicide, was being treated for his own injuries. The prosecutors' spokesman said he had not been in a fit state to be questioned overnight, but was not drunk at the time of the incident. Tests for drugs were due in the course of the day.

Rose Monday is the height of the carnival season in Catholic areas of Germany, especially in the Rhineland where tens of thousands of people dress up, drink alcohol and line the streets to watch decorated floats that often mock public figures. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia telecoms employee killed by U.S. air strike -company

A U.S. air strike in a town held by Somali Islamist insurgents killed a telecommunications worker, his employer said on Tuesday, as the U.S. militarys Africa Command said it was investigating the report.The strike follows allegations from A...

Firefox rolls out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default

In a major privacy boost, Firefox announced the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS DoH by default for users based in the US.As the official blog explains, before DoH, browsers doing DNS Domain Name System lookups for websites had to do so ...

Women protesters vacate road outside Jafrabad metro station

New Delhi, Feb 25 Women who were protesting against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station here vacated the road on Tuesday evening, police said. They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new ci...

Maha govt to introduce bill similar to AP''s Disha Act

To tackle the crime against women, the Maharashtra government will introduce a bill on thelines of the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Budget session, an official release said here on Tuesday.The Disha Act of AP provides for spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020