UPDATE 1-Lufthansa may suspend hiring in wake of coronavirus - Handelsblatt

German airline Lufthansa is considering suspending new hiring and enacting other savings measures as it grapples with the coronavirus, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Lufthansa has stopped all flights to mainland China until the end of March. "Of course, this will also have significant economic consequences for us and other industries," Harry Hohmeister, a Lufthansa board member, told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

In addition to suspending or postponing hiring, Lufthansa wants to save on personnel costs through expanding unpaid leave, Hohmeister told the paper. He added that the company may also cancel some individual projects.

