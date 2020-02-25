Austria places Innsbruck hotel under lockdown over coronavirus

Vienna, Feb 25 (AFP) Austria on Tuesday placed a hotel in the Alpine city of Innsbruck under lockdown after an Italian receptionist working there contracted the virus, media reports said. A state government spokeswoman declined to identify the infected woman's place of work, but Austrian media have named it as the 108-room Grand Hotel Europa in the centre of Innsbruck.

"No one can get in and out while the authorities assess who she has been in contact with," the spokeswoman for the Tyrol province government told AFP, adding the place where the woman lived in Innsbruck was also being isolated. The woman and her partner have both been quarantined in a hospital in Innsbruck where they tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the country's first cases after an outbreak in northern Italy.

The couple, both 24 and from coronavirus-hit Lombardy region in Italy, travelled to Innsbruck by car last week. The woman contacted health authorities after developping a fever, but both are now fever-free again, according Guenter Weiss of the Medical University of Innsbruck. (AFP)

