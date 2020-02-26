Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan wheelchair basketball captain hopes peace gives team a shot at Paralympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:30 IST
Afghan wheelchair basketball captain hopes peace gives team a shot at Paralympics
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

One of thousands of Afghans badly injured during years of conflict, Nilofar Bayat hopes for peace so that her wheelchair basketball team can take part in the Paralympics but fears a return to power by the Taliban could quash her dreams.

Bayat, now 26, suffered a spinal cord injury at the age of two when a rocket hit her house, killing her brother. Her injury limited her ability to run or jump but has not deterred her from studying, getting a job and pursuing her love of basketball. "I hope Afghanistan's situation gets better, so I can train with a relaxed mind, doing my work, and having a better life," Bayat said following a practice match with her teammates at a gymnasium in Kabul.

"I hope to see the development of my team... I hope we can go to the next Paralympics," said Bayat, a law school graduate who now works as a data entry operator. She began playing basketball with a team organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) eight years ago.

Life is particularly difficult for people with physical disabilities in Afghanistan, where they face social stigma as well as inaccessible streets and buildings, and a lack of rehabilitation and health facilities. The ICRC says up to 1.5 million people are disabled in the country, many due to 18 years of war. "It is tough for a woman, especially if she has a disability, to live in Afghanistan. People see disability as a defect for women... which hurts disabled girls a lot," Bayat said.

"TERRIBLE MEMORY," Bayat said taking up wheelchair basketball had helped build up her confidence. Her team has taken part in international competitions in Indonesia and Thailand, winning three medals in the process.

But she expressed concern about a possible return to power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, who banned women from education, work or leaving the house without a male relative during their 1996-2001 rule. The United States and the Taliban are due to sign an agreement on Feb. 29 at the end of a planned week-long "reduction in violence" in Afghanistan, stirring fresh hopes for an end to the protracted conflict.

"I have a terrible memory of the Taliban era because I became disabled during the Taliban era, an event that completely changed my life, and I always think about what I will do in the future if something stops my basketball and activities," said Bayat. "That is one of the biggest concerns for me and the girls here," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...

Tokyo baseball team to play in empty stadium amid coronavirus fears

Tokyos Yomiuri Giants baseball team will play two preseason games in an empty stadium, the latest impact on sports as Japan implements measures to contain the coronavirus just months before it hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics.The move comes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020