REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 a.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. SGT

China and South Korea reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic and an outbreak in northern Italy spread to several European countries.

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS/ Toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital: hospital official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 19 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters, although there was an eerie calm on Wednesday in the riot-torn areas. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA/ U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for spread of coronavirus

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after infections surfaced in several more countries. USA-COURT-BORDER/

U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday barred a lawsuit against a Border Patrol agent for fatally shooting a 15-year-old Mexican boy on Mexican soil from across the border in Texas, refusing to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts in such incidents.

BUSINESS WALT-DISNEY-CEO/

Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins Walt Disney Co’s Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over Hollywood’s most powerful studio.

PANASONIC-TESLA-SOLAR/ Panasonic poised to withdraw from solar cell production at Tesla's NY plant: sources

TOKYO/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp is considering pulling out of solar cell production at Tesla Inc’s plant in New York, said people with direct knowledge of the matter, raising uncertainty over the U.S. firm’s struggling solar business. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Weinstein upbeat at Manhattan hospital after sex crimes conviction, lawyer says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was in good spirits on Tuesday, as he accepted visitors while under police guard at a Manhattan hospital, his lawyer said, despite having been convicted a day earlier of sexual assault and rape. FASHION-PARIS-SAINT-LAURENT/

Saint Laurent mixes tweed with fetish-style catsuits for Paris show PARIS (Reuters) - Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent juxtaposed staid tweed jackets with fetish-style catsuits when it showed its winter collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

SPORTS CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN

Japan's Abe urges 2-week curbs on sports events as coronavirus looms over Olympics TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-BAY/REPORT Flying Bayern thump Chelsea 3-0 with two from Gnabry

LONDON (Reuters) - Two second-half goals in less than three minutes from Serge Gnabry and another from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski earned Bayern Munich a thumping 3-0 victory at Chelsea in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/TURKEY

Turkish health minister gives interview regarding coronavirus situation Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gives interview to state-owned Anadolu news agency regarding the coronavirus, having quarantined 132 passengers and crew on a Turkish Airlines plane from Tehran as they are tested for possible coronavirus at a hospital in Ankara,

26 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/MYANMAR-EROSION (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar's villages wash away as sea levels rise In the past four years, ten villages on the southern coastline of Myanmar have been washed away and more are under threat, as rising sea levels blamed on climate change speed up the area's already high rates of coastal erosion. Feb 27

AUSTRALIA-DROUGHT/FARMER (PIX) (TV) Australian farmer upbeat after recent downpour after three year drought

Australian farmer near western New South Wales town of Tamworth upbeat after recent downpour following a devastating three year drought. Feb 27

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech to his party and likely to comment on Syria's Idlib Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, where he is likely to comment on the conflict in neighbouring Syria's Idlib province (0800 GMT).

26 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT LIBYA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. talks with Libya's political rivals open in Geneva A first round of Libyan political talks are scheduled to begin at the United Nations’ Palais des Nations in Geneva, brokered by U.N. envoy Ghassan Salamé. On the sidelines, Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej, the foreign minister of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's parallel administration will brief journalists. 26 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECB-POLICY/HOLZMANN

ECB's Holzmann speaks at a conference European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks at an investment conference. 26 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SAFRICA-CANNED WINE/ (PIX) (TV) Old wine in new cans? South African startup sniffs new export opportunity

A South African startup is hoping to cash in on a growing global taste for canned wines as a lighter, more convenient alternative to bottles. 26 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

EU-COMMISSION/BUDGETS European Commission publishes opinions on EU countries' public finances

The European Commission publishes opinions on public finances in EU states. 26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

WIKIPEDIA-BLOCKCHAIN/ Interview with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales on online information and cryptocurrencies

Interview with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales on the potential - or lack of - for blockchain tech to counter online misinformation. With proponents of the technology highlighting blockchain's data-confirming qualities as a way to stamp out fraudulent entries to Wikipedia, yet Wales sceptical, what steps can be taken to ensure truth on the crowd-sourced internet encyclopaedia? 26 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before teacher retirement conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks before the Teacher Retirement System and Employees Retirement System of Texas Emerging Manager Conference, in Austin, Texas. 26 Feb 09:35 ET / 14:35 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth. Feb 27

STANCHART-RESULTS/ Standard Chartered reports full year 2019 results

Standard Chartered reports its 2019 financial results Feb 27

AUTOS-AUTONOMOUS/CONFERENCE Autonomous Vehicle Summit in Silicon Valley

People attend the Autonomous Vehicle Summit, a three-day conference in Silicon Valley focused on the self-driving vehicle industry. Feb 27

ENGIE-RESULTS/ Engie's full year 2019 results

French energy group Engie reports its full-year 2019 results. The results come after the company's board decided on Feb. Feb 27

WPP-RESULTS/ WPP PLC Preliminary Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019

WPP PLC Preliminary Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 Feb 27

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/REFUGEE-BOXING (PIX) (TV)

The Afghan refugee who dreams of being a Tokyo 2020 Boxing Champion When Farid Walizadeh was eight years old, he fled Afghanistan on foot to Turkey, only to be thrown in prison upon arrival when police identified the 'sugar' smugglers had placed in his backpack as drugs. He began learning martial arts - "to defend myself against the bullies", he said. Now, he is 24, living in Portugal as a refugee, spending six hours a day training to qualify as a boxer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "I want to show people that if I can do it, they can do it."

26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOUTHSUDAN-WRESTLING/ (PIX) (TV)

South Sudan, ravaged by war, finds unity in wrestling South Sudanese wrestler Kur Bol Jok strides confidently into the arena as his fans loudly cheer and blow trumpets. His chest - smeared with ashes and dust - puffs with confidence as he faces his opponent, bracing himself for the fight. Wrestling is a hugely popular sport in the world's youngest nation, devastated by five years of civil war.

26 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/SNOW-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (TV)

The Olympics are coming to Japan. So too is climate change The Olympics are coming to Japan. Like many parts of the world so too are the effects of global warming. For Japan this means less of its famed quantities of snow, potentially snarling plans to use it to cool venues in Tokyo's sweltering summer.

Feb 27 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GERMANY-COURT/SUICIDE Germany's Federal Constitutional Court rules on medical assistance for suicide

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court rules on medical assistance for suicide. 26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ITALY-SALVINI/MIGRANTS-TRIAL Italy Senate panel likely to decide if new probe against Salvini should go ahead

A special tribunal has recommended that far-right League leader Matteo Salvini should stand trial for holding scores of people on board a charity ship last August, in one of his last migrant standoffs as interior minister. A Senate panel will probably issue a first verdict on the request. Feb 27

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BOSNIA-VETERANS/RECONCILIATION (PIX) (TV)

Heroes of Bosnian war become unlikely heroes of peace They had played football together before a war in the 1990s. Then they fought each others as members of Bosnian three rival armies. Now, as the country goes from one crisis to another, the three veterans feel it is their duty to warn of horrors of war.

26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/DEAL

Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet The parties to Iran's nuclear deal meet in Vienna after European powers France, Britain and Germany triggered a mechanism that could ultimately lead to the re-imposition of sanctions that the deal lifted.

26 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/SANDERS-ELECTABILITY

Can Sanders beat Trump? A growing number of Democratic voters say yes Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential rivals warn that nominating the self-described democratic socialist will ensure President Donald Trump's re-election, but a growing number of the party's voters see the senator as their best chance of winning in November.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX)

EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier delivers speech before trade talks with Britain start EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks at panel titled "Dealing with the European Green deal & negotiating the climate law" before EU-UK talks on a new relationship start.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Outwatching upheaval in Malaysian politics after Mahathir resigns Malaysia politics are in political turmoil as factions vie for power after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stepped down on Monday. Mahathir was also immediately named as interim prime minister by Malaysia's king - a role that carries all the authority of a permanent premier.

Feb 27 EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-FAMILY (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - In the migrant camp of Moria, a family living in limbo Back in Afghanistan,Talebshah Hosini ,35, was an action movie actor. Now, almost two months since he crossed the sea borders of Greece with Turkey with his wife Yasamin, 25, and their three daughters to the island of Lesbos, he is playing the hardest role of his life as they have to wait for a year and a half for the asylum interview. Living in a makeshift shelter in the migrant camp of Moria, the Hosini family tries to maintain a daily routine as they have to fight their fears, weather conditions, poor quality of food, lack of safety, diseases and violence in the camp.

Feb 27 EDF-NUCLEARPOWER/FESSENHEIM-SENATE (PIX) (TV)

Senators assess impact of closure of Fessenheim nuclear power plant French senators and parliament members hear experts on the possible impact of the closure of Fessenheim 1 nuclear power reactor, the first reactor to be shut down in nuclear-dependent France as part of a planned reduction of atomic power in its energy mix.

Feb 27 BISSAU-ELECTION/INAUGURATION

New Guinea-Bissau President Embalo to be sworn in Guinea-Bissau’s newly elected President Umaro Cissoko Embalo will be sworn in on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected a challenge from the losing candidate in a December run-off who complained of fraud.

Feb 27 LESOTHO-POLITICS/

Lesotho PM to face murder charges after sick leave Lesotho's 80-year-old prime minister was granted sick leave until Feb. 27, when he will have to appear in court on charges of murdering his wife. Thomas Thabane was due to be charged on Feb. 21, but he failed to appear in court and instead travelled to South Africa for what aides said was a medical appointment.

Feb 27 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA report on Iran The U.N. nuclear watchdog issues a quarterly report detailing Iran's atomic activities, as required by Tehran's deal with major powers, which it is policing. The date is not set but the report must be issued by Friday.

Feb 27 BRITAIN-EU/TRADE

UK government to publish its mandate for trade talks with EU The British government will publish its mandate for the negotiations with the EU over its future relationship.

Feb 27 BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX)

Hearings in extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange Full extradition hearings of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts at Woolwich Crown Court. Starts Monday and lasts until Friday.

Feb 27 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ALEXANDERPLATZ (PIX) (TV) New adaptation of Berlin Alexanderplatz welcomed to Berlinale

The 70th Berlinale welcomes the world premiere of Burhan Qurbani's adaptation of Alfred Doeblin's classic Weimar Republic novel, "Berlin Alexanderplatz". The film is competing for the Golden Bear in Competition at the festival. 26 Feb 05:25 ET / 10:25 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/THE ROADS NOT TAKEN (PIX) (TV) British film The Roads Not Taken premieres at Berlinale

Director Sally Potter presents "The Roads Not Taken" in Competition in the Berlinale film festival, starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek and Laura Linney in a film exploring a daughter's love for her ailing father. 26 Feb 07:40 ET / 12:40 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/DAU NATASHA (PIX) (TV) Sprawling project DAU brings DAU.Natasha to Berlinale

DAU.Natasha is the latest installment in director Ilya Khrzhanovskiy’s massive multidiscplinary DAU project, filmed in a large-scale immersive installation. DAU.Natasha, about workers in the canteen of a Soviet research institute, is competing for the Golden Bear at the Berlinale film festival. 26 Feb 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/THE ROADS NOT TAKEN (PIX) (TV) Screening of "The Roads Not Taken" at 70th Berlinale

Director Sally Potter and actors Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney arrive for the screening of the movie “The Roads Not Taken” during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. 26 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/STATELESS (PIX) (TV) ate Blanchett's new series Stateless premieres at Berlinale

Created by Cate Blanchett, the six-part Australian series "Stateless" focusing on stories of migration has its world premiere at the Berlinale film festival. 26 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS AFRICA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

East Africa braces as next locust plague looms, supplies run out As a plague of locusts devastates crops around the Red Sea, countries on the frontline are running out of vital supplies. Kenya ran out of pesticides. Ethiopia needs more planes. Somalia and Yemen, wracked by civil war, can't offer security to exterminators. Governments across the region are scrambling to deal with the outbreak.

Feb 27

