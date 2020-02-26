Mongolia restricts travel from capital to curb coronavirus risks

Mongolia, China's landlocked northern neighbour, will restrict travel from its capital Ulaanbaatar to other provinces until March 3 in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a minister said on Wednesday.

Mongolia - which has not reported any infections - has suspended all flights from Japan, adding to previous restrictions on flights from China and South Korea.

It will also take precautions with other flights from Europe, Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan, said Enkhamgalan Byambasuren, the country's road and transportation minister, during a briefing.

