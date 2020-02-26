Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa announces cost savings programme over coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:58 IST
Lufthansa announces cost savings programme over coronavirus outbreak

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa announced a cost savings programme on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Among other things, all new hires planned for the airline ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred to a later date," the company said in a statement https://bit.ly/2HT6e19, adding it was offering staff unpaid leave.

Lufthansa said it was impossible to estimate the impact of the measures on its earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fears of coronavirus pandemic spreading Olympic unease

Fears that the new coronavirus outbreak is on the verge of becoming a global pandemic have stoked concerns about the Tokyo Games and while the International Olympic Committee says there is no Plan B doubts remain the event will go ahead as ...

UPDATE 1-Britain's Heathrow Airport taking extra coronavirus precautions -CEO

Britains Heathrow has not yet seen much impact from coronavirus on the number of people traveling through Europes busiest airport but it is taking precautions which go beyond official guidance to reassure passengers, its chief executive sai...

Coronavirus cases mount to 322 in Italy

A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli has said. Unfortunate...

Delhi violence: SC rebukes police, refuses to entertain pleas on violence

The Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act professionally to check the violence in north-east Delhi which has left 20 people dead and scores injured, but refused to entertain pleas related to the riots over the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020