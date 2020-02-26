Hong Kong says around 3,000 residents in Hubei have contacted govt for help
The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday around 3,000 of its residents currently in mainland China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have made contact and it has given them until Friday to register to return home. More than 500 were in the province's Wuhan city, the government said. Any residents who returned to Hong Kong would need to be quarantined for 14 days, it added.
Hong Kong has 90 cases of the virus, which has killed two people in the city. The government has turned some public housing into quarantine facilities as it struggles to find adequate space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Hubei
- Wuhan
- Donny Kwok
- Anne Marie Roantree
ALSO READ
China says Taiwan drills are meant to hone combat capabilities
China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 10, total at 1,016
With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget
Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms
UPDATE 1-China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 10, toll rises to 1,016