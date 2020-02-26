Left Menu
Development News Edition

German authorities say man with virus in critical condition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:13 IST
German authorities say man with virus in critical condition

Berlin, Feb 26 (AP) Authorities in western Germany said Wednesday that a man who contracted COVID-19 is in critical condition and has been taken to a specialist hospital in Duesseldorf. The health ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the man was first hospitalized Monday with serious pneumonia in the town of Erkelenz near the Dutch border.

He was then diagnosed with the new virus and isolated in an intensive care unit before being transported to Duesseldorf's University Hospital. The man's wife was also isolated on suspicion of contracting the virus after showing symptoms.

German news agency reported that the man was in his 40s and had a pre-existing condition. Dutch health officials were Wednesday tracing the movements of a German man who tested positive for the new virus after learning that he visited the southern province of Limburg last week.

The national public heath institute tweeted that the local health authority is seeking to trace anybody who came into contact with the man. "If these contacts develop symptoms, they will be isolated and tested," the institute said late Tuesday.

The Netherlands hasn't registered any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Modi appeals for peace and brotherhood

In his first reaction to incidents of violence in Delhi which have left at least 20 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situat...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, U.S. warns as disease spreads across globe

Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries. Asian shares fel...

UPDATE 2-Fire breaks out at Marathon's Carson refinery in California

An explosion and fire occurred in a cooling tower at Marathon Petroleum Corps Carson refinery in California on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a tweet.Marathon personnel are keeping flames in check via fixed ground m...

How deadly is new coronavirus? It's still too early to tell

Scientists cant tell yet how deadly the new virus thats spreading around the globe really is and deepening the mystery, the fatality rate differs even within China. As infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 surge in other countries, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020