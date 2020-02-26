Left Menu
Beijing to quarantine people if they visited countries seriously hit by coronavirus

Beijing to quarantine people if they visited countries seriously hit by coronavirus

China's capital will quarantine people for 14 days at home or in groups if they have been to countries seriously hit by the coronavirus, the city's health commission spokesman Gao Xiaojun told a press briefing on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected almost 80,000 people worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. There have been nearly 50 deaths outside China, including 16 in Iran and 11 in Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

