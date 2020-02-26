Abu Dhabi's Etihad suspends flights to Hong Kong on low demand
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong until March 28, the airline said on Wednesday, citing a drop in demand.
The UAE suspended all flights to mainland China, except Beijing, on Feb. 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak there.
Etihad has suspended flights to Hong Kong since Feb. 21, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
