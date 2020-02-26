Frenchman dead from coronavirus had not been to infected area

The Frenchman who became the second person in France suffering from the coronavirus to die had not traveled to any zones where the outbreak was known, the director of the Hauts de France health agency said on Wednesday.

The first coronavirus death in France was an elderly Chinese tourist who died mid-February.

