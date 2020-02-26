Pak boy mauled to death by lions at Safari park

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy was reportedly mauled to death by lions at a safari park here. According to the Lahore Safari Park official Chaudhry Shafqat, the victim has been identified as Bilal whose uncle was an employee there.

"We recovered human remains in the park on Wednesday after Bilal's father told us that his son had been missing since Monday after he went to the Safari Park for collection of grass," the official said, adding that it appeared that Bilal would have been mauled and eaten by the pack of lions. "We have sent the remains to a laboratory for a forensic examination and ordered an investigation into the incident."

