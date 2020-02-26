Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEOs of Italy's Ferrari and Brembo will not attend press events at Geneva Motor Show

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:18 IST
CEOs of Italy's Ferrari and Brembo will not attend press events at Geneva Motor Show

The chief executives of Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari and brake maker Brembo will not attend planned press events at the Geneva Motor Show next week, with Brembo citing the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Italian authorities on Wednesday said a 12th person had died in northern Italy from the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 374.

Seventeen cases have also been reported in France, including a man who had travelled to Italy's hardest hit region Lombardy, with two people dead. A case has also been reported in Switzerland's southern canton of Ticino, which borders Lombardy.

Lombardy-based Brembo decided to postpone a press breakfast planned for Wednesday next week in Geneva with Chief Executive Daniele Schillaci due to health concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, a spokesman said in an email to Reuters. "We believe that protecting people's health is a priority in the current fast-changing environment," the spokesman said, adding however that Brembo's presence at the show was confirmed.

A new date and location for Schillaci's press conference has not yet been set. A spokesman for Ferrari said the company's planned press conference in Geneva, on Tuesday next week, would be attended by its three chiefs of marketing, design and technology, and not by Chief Executive Louis Camilleri.

Camilleri's decision not to attend the show was taken before the virus outbreak in Italy because Ferrari will not present new models in Geneva or release relevant corporate information, the spokesman said. A spokeswoman for the organisers of the Geneva car show said the show is going ahead for now, but the decision is dependent on the recommendation from Swiss Federal Health Authorities who continually re-evaluate their recommendations with each suspected new case.

Earlier on Wednesday organisers said they encouraged exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptoms of infection in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...

Cong's 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' jibe triggers uproar in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes Wednesday after a Congress MLA used the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan to take a swipe at the government, evoking a strong reaction from the BJP. The ruling party countered the jibe, asking Congre...

UPDATE 1-Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020