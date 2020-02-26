CEOs of Italy's Ferrari and Brembo will not attend press events at Geneva Motor Show

The chief executives of Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari and brake maker Brembo will not attend planned press events at the Geneva Motor Show next week, with Brembo citing the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Italian authorities on Wednesday said a 12th person had died in northern Italy from the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 374.

Seventeen cases have also been reported in France, including a man who had travelled to Italy's hardest hit region Lombardy, with two people dead. A case has also been reported in Switzerland's southern canton of Ticino, which borders Lombardy.

Lombardy-based Brembo decided to postpone a press breakfast planned for Wednesday next week in Geneva with Chief Executive Daniele Schillaci due to health concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, a spokesman said in an email to Reuters. "We believe that protecting people's health is a priority in the current fast-changing environment," the spokesman said, adding however that Brembo's presence at the show was confirmed.

A new date and location for Schillaci's press conference has not yet been set. A spokesman for Ferrari said the company's planned press conference in Geneva, on Tuesday next week, would be attended by its three chiefs of marketing, design and technology, and not by Chief Executive Louis Camilleri.

Camilleri's decision not to attend the show was taken before the virus outbreak in Italy because Ferrari will not present new models in Geneva or release relevant corporate information, the spokesman said. A spokeswoman for the organisers of the Geneva car show said the show is going ahead for now, but the decision is dependent on the recommendation from Swiss Federal Health Authorities who continually re-evaluate their recommendations with each suspected new case.

Earlier on Wednesday organisers said they encouraged exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptoms of infection in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland.

