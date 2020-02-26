Coronavirus sparks U.S. travel warnings on Iran, Italy and Mongolia
The United States on Wednesday stepped up travel advisories for Iran, Italy and Mongolia, warning of the risks of coronavirus or disruptions related to efforts to control the disease's spread. The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to Italy, and said those in Iran should also be careful. Both nations are combating coronavirus outbreaks.
The United States already had a "do not travel" warning in place for Iran that cited the risk of kidnapping and detention. In its advisory on Mongolia, the department urged U.S. citizens to reconsider visiting due to "travel and transport restrictions" put in place in response to the spread of coronavirus in neighboring China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
