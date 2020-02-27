South Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, total 1,595
South Korea reported 334 new coronavirus cases Thursday, taking its total to 1,595, still the largest in the world outside China, where the disease first emerged.
No new deaths had occurred, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement, with the toll remaining at 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Chinese family members allowed on latest virus evacuation flight to South Korea
Amid coronavirus outbreak, South Korea, Israel advise citizens against travelling to Singapore
Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning "Parasite"
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood; Actor Jussie Smollett charged again and more
Entertainment News Roundup: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'; South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood and more