South Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, total 1,595

South Korea reported 334 new coronavirus cases Thursday, taking its total to 1,595, still the largest in the world outside China, where the disease first emerged.

No new deaths had occurred, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement, with the toll remaining at 12.

