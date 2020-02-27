Osaka city to close kindergartens, elementary, junior high schools -Kyodo

Japan's Osaka city has decided to close all public kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Feb. 29 to March 13 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyodo reported on Thursday.

An Osaka city official said the municipal government was holding a meeting late afternoon on Thursday to discuss measures concerning the virus but that he was not aware of the reported decision.

