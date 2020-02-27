Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France in bid to ease Western worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:02 IST
Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France in bid to ease Western worries
Huawei logo Image Credit: ANI

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said on Thursday, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns based on U.S. allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.

Liang Hua said Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, would invest 200 million euros ($217 million) in the first phase of setting up the mobile base station plant. Liang said it would create 500 jobs. Huawei is at the center of a storm pitting the United States against China over 5G, the next generation of mobile technology. Europe has become a major battleground. Huawei denies its equipment poses a security threat.

"This site will supply the entire European market, not just France's," Liang told a news conference. 5G technology is expected to deliver a huge leap in the speed and capacity of communications and an exponential spike in connections between the billions of devices, from smart fridges to driverless cars, that are expected to run on 5G networks.

It was not immediately clear whether Huawei's decision had the blessing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has courted foreign investors but also led warnings about Chinese encroachment into the European Union's economy. Liang said Huawei had outlined the group's plan's to the French government. "This is not a charm offensive," he said.

France is in the early stages of rolling out its 5G network and had not yet selected suppliers. Macron's government has said that, in principle, it would favor Finland's Nokia or Sweden's Ericsson, but that it would give Huawei a fair shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence: India at UNHRC.

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence India at UNHRC....

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence: India at UNHRC.

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence India at UNHRC....

Irregularities in distribution of sports equipment during SAD-BJP's tenure will be probed: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Thursday said that the sports department will present the fact-finding report in the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sports kit and gym equipment in the state worth Rs 30 crore...

Assam governor for increased use of waterways for trade

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday advocated for increased use of the states waterways for trade and commerce to ensure the North Eastern regions accessibility to the Southeast Asian countries Mukhi said the Northeastern region has im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020